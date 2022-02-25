Mark Wahlberg Reveals Pitching A Sequel For 'The Departed' Starring Brad Pitt & Robert De Niro

Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg recently revealed that he approached Warner Bros for pitching the sequel to Martin Scorsese’s 2006 epic crime thriller ‘The Departed’, the film that earned him an Oscar nomination. However, things didn’t materialise.

Advertisement

The actor spoke to KFC Radio with regards to the same as quoted by ‘Esquire’, “I went into a meeting with (screenwriter) Bill Monahan at Warner Bros to pitch the sequel to ‘The Departed'”.

Advertisement

“And let’s just say the pitch didn’t go very well. He really didn’t have anything fleshed out, but he’s the kind of guy you just trust to go and write something. And so when we were working on the script for ‘Cocaine Cowboys’ and ‘American Desperado’ (I) said, ‘Bill, just go write. They like to have things well thought out and planned.’ It’d be a pretty good one”, Mark Wahlberg added.

Although Mark Wahlberg did not reveal the details about the failed pitch, he did mention that Monahan was planning to hire actors like Brad Pitt and Robert De Niro to join the cast for the sequel, which would centre on Wahlberg’s character.

The writer admitted that the absence of a synopsis for the sequel was the reason behind the project not getting a nod from the studio, “I don’t do synopses and I don’t pitch.”

Mark Wahlberg rounded up the fate of the sequel with a sense of uncertainty, “Personally, I don’t know if it’s ever going to happen.”

Must Read: When Iron Man Fame Gwyneth Paltrow Called Her Ex-Husband Chris Martin Her ‘Brother’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube