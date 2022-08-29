‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ star Leonardo DiCaprio is howling in pride as he showcased his incredible weight loss while out and about in Malibu.

The actor, 47, sported a dressed-down look as he strolled the sunny streets while rocking a plain black t-shirt, some beige cargo shorts, and a pair of white trainers, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Leonardo DiCaprio topped off the chic yet casual look with a beige baseball cap and some oversized sunglasses. He looked almost unrecognisable as he showcased his impressive weight loss while on the solo outing in Malibu.

According to Mirror.co.uk, in recent months, Leonardo DiCaprio has been pictured living it up on vacation in various tropical locations – and it seems as though Leo has dropped a substantial amount of weight since returning from his most recent getaway.

On his most recent outing, Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted without his girlfriend, Camila Morrone. The ‘Shutter Island’ actor started dating the Argentine-American model in 2017 — when she was 20.

