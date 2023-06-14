The feud between Kourtney Kardashian and her famous sister Kim Kardashian does not seem to end as the latest teaser of Hulu’s reality show The Kardashians, showed the fallout between the two. In the clip, Kourtney revealed that she avoids her sister Kim because of their ongoing feud. The rivalry between the social media queens has been growing for the last few years and Kourtney no longer wants to hide it from the world. Scroll down to read more.

Kourtney Kardashian had recently hinted about divorcing her family amid the feud and also dropped a few cryptic hints about starting her own reality show. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. The social media fans have been keeping a sharp eye on the siblings’ feud as they wait to know what’s finally going to happen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of the latest, according to the publication The Sun, a clip from the preview of the show The Kardashians shows Kourtney talking to her sister Kendall Jenner when the latter admits that everything surrounding Kim is “crazy” and that’s why she tries to “lay low.” To this, Kourtney replies, “That’s what I always say. I try to keep my distance and, like, do my own thing.” Kendall claimed that life for Kim has been fast to which Kourtney claimed that her sister is “really driven,” but she “doesn’t know what’s driving her” adding, “If you don’t know what’s driving you, I think it’s definitely hard to feel. What are you doing it all for?”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

Kourtney in Hulu’s teaser of The Kardashians, also said that it affects her when Kim’s life “bumps into” her own, further stating otherwise she wants everyone to do “whatever makes them happy.”

Kourtney, who is married to musician Travis Barker, in the clip added, “It’s healthy to have your own identity.”

A few social media users commented on the clip as one of them mentioned, “Why does she talk s**t about Kim every chance she gets? Either talk to her about it or stop talking about her because it’s getting kind of ridiculous.”

Another posted, “Kourtney needs to stop already. I hope she watches this and sees how she is the one that is negative and putting her sister down.” One concluded, “Oh Kourtney, please. She’s driven because she KNOWS what’s driving her. And that’s why her businesses and aspirations are extremely successful.”

For more such Hollywood stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: When Kylie Jenner & Alleged Ex-Boyfriend Travis Scott Broke The Internet With Their Intimate Steamy Shoot For ‘Playboy’ & Spilled The Beans On Their S*x Life Post Having A Baby

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News