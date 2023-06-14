Zazie Beetz has said she will not be in ‘Deadpool 3’.

The 32-year-old actress featured in ‘Deadpool 2’ as the mercenary Domino – who forges a relationship with the wisecracking hero played by Ryan Reynolds – but revealed that she will not be involved in the new installment that is set to be released next year.

Asked on how the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike could impact on Ryan’s constant improvising, Zazie told Decider: “Well I’m actually not in ‘Deadpool 3’, so I don’t know what they’re doing (about improvisation). I’m assuming they’re probably taking a pause. I’m excited to watch it.”

Online rumours surfaced last year claiming that Zazie was in talks to reprise her role as Domino and the actress had expressed hope that she would play a part in the blockbuster.

She told Screen Rant: “I am crossing my fingers, hoping that Domino will be a part of this and if not, that’s also all good. But it’s just such a great crew, such a great team.

“I just love ‘Deadpool’. I love Domino so much. If it’s not this, maybe I’ll do my own Domino origins or something like that.”

Hugh Jackman is reprising his role as Logan/Wolverine and Reynolds explained that he was desperate to get the ‘X-Men’ character involved in the Marvel Studios franchise.

He told ET Canada: “We’ve wanted this for decades… it’s weirdly the perfect time.

“I never stopped (trying to get him to come back as Wolverine). I was just pestering him like a gnat over the last many years.

“I believe in timing, as much as hard work and luck and all those intersections that are supposed to meet. Timing’s the big one. I think he was ready. I think he was excited.”

