Khloe Kardashian appears to have confirmed her engagement is back on after flashing her diamond ring in a new cover photo for Gritty Pretty magazine.

The picture proof follows reports suggesting she and her former fiance Tristan Thompson have reunited after he was caught up in a cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner’s former best pal Jordyn Woods, while Khloe was pregnant with their daughter, True.

In the new snap, Khloe Kardashian’s left hand is carefully positioned at the bottom of the photo, with her large diamond ring clearly on display.

Sources claim the Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson reconnected just before Tristan‘s recent 30th birthday bash.

Captioning snaps from the party, Khloe suggested his cheating scandal is in the past, writing: “The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before.

“Thank you for showing me everything you said you would. For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you. I’m thankful that I can do absolutely nothing with you and it feels like everything.” (KL/WNWC/LOT)

