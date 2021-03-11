Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson “made embryos” as part of her plans to have a second child before the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Advertisement

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is already mother to daughter True, two, with on-off partner Tristan Thompson. And after a teaser for the upcoming final episode of the family reality show hinted that she and Tristan were turning to a surrogate to have a second baby, Khloe opened up about her hopes of expanding her family in an interview on Sarah Hyland’s Lady Parts podcast.

Advertisement

“We realised that my eggs aren’t strong enough to be frozen. They should be mixed immediately with sperm to make embryos. So I actually have made embryos,” Khloe Kardashian said.

Khloe Kardashian continued, “And then, with Covid, finding this whole fertility process, if you do need assistance in fertility, it’s much more challenging during Covid. They say, ‘If you wanna make God laugh, tell him your plans.’ So the one time I’m actually really trying to plan, God is saying, ‘Uh uh, you can’t make your plans like this!'”

Khloe added that she’s always wanted True to grow up with brothers and sisters like she did as one of six.

“My plan was to have kids closer in age. But with Covid and everything, my plan’s been a little delayed,” she sighed. “I definitely do want more kids. I have so many brothers and sisters. I think it’s such a blessing – especially during these times – to have a family member or people that you can play with and rely on and just have a buddy through life,” Khloe Kardashian concluded.

Must Read: Wrestlemania 37: It’s Mania Without Undertaker! Big Responsibility On Edge, Roman Reigns & Bobby Lashley

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube