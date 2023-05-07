Singer-songwriter Kesha seems to be a wild child and her stunt of drinking her own urine in the MTV documentary series Kesha: My Crazy Beautiful Life proves the same. The two-part documentary released in 2013 left many stunned as it showed the singer consuming her own pee with an intention to look good and be healthy. Read on to know more.

Kesha is best known for her songs like Tik Tok, Take It Off, Your Love Is My Drug and a few others. The 36-year-old is less active these days but she surely had a glorious and controversial past.

According to a report in NY Daily News, Kesha in her documentary can be seen drinking her own urine but later also got slammed by Parents Television Council (PTC). The singer in an interview claimed, “I was told drinking my own pee was good, I was trying to be healthy.” Kesha added, “Somebody tried to take my pee away from me, and I said, ‘That is mine!’ So I snatched it up and took a chug and it was really gross, so I don’t do it anymore.” The award-winning singer further stated, “I think I was hanging out with Alice Cooper too much. I was just really inspired to do it. There wasn’t a very good reason behind it.”

Speaking to a different publication, Kesha on drinking her urine stated, “I heard it was good for you. That was, like, the rumour. But I don’t know. I’m also just one that doesn’t shy away from things. I’m not good at saying ‘no’ so I just figure, f**k it, I’ll try anything once. So I tried it.”

Kesha added, “I wouldn’t recommend it. It was pretty gross. And I don’t think it really did anything very beneficial to me so, yeah, I wouldn’t probably do it again.”

The pee-drinking stunt did not go down well with the PTC. President Tim Winter on the same stated, “If given the opportunity, I can’t imagine that parents would want to pay for a cable network that airs an episode of a pop star drinking her own urine, and that is why Congress needs to take seriously the idea of giving consumers the ability to choose and pay for only the cable networks they want. “

Winter added, “It is an outrage that this kind of disgusting, vile content is being subsidised by each and every cable subscriber.”

Kesha in the documentary can be seen making out with guys, jumping out of airplanes, swimming with sharks and much more.

