Kanye West has finally broken his silence on the resurfacing allegations of a long-buried fiery tape, responding in his true ‘Yeezy’ style.

“THAT WAS A FUN NIGHT CANT WAIT TO SEE IT AGAIN,” Ye tweeted on X Friday night.

The Troubling Sex Tape Allegations Against Kanye West

The claim originated from Hollywood fixer Kevin “KB” Blatt, a former marketing and PR specialist in the adult entertainment industry. He asserted that he had prevented the tape from going public over a decade ago and took to Instagram recently to remind West of his alleged involvement, throwing in a pointed jab about the rapper’s past activvity.

“Hey @ye Remember that tape I helped take off the market for you in 2012 … in Vegas?” the 55-year-old captioned his post which included a snap of shirtless West. “Yeah this JEW didn’t forget about what a horrible performance and small 🍆 u had … “

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Gosse (@bradgosse)

West, who has made a habit of making his name synonymous with various controversies, fired back on X with a cryptic and dismissive response, though the post was later deleted along with several other bizarre social media outbursts.

The Alleged Laptop Scandal and Payout

According to The Sun, the explicit footage in question originated from a laptop West had gifted to a family member, with his cousin Lawrence Franklin later claiming the rapper shelled out over $250,000 to reclaim the device and ensure the tape remained under wraps.

The alleged incident even made its way into his 2016 track Real Friends, where he raps about paying off a relative to retrieve compromising content.

“I had a cousin that stole my laptop that I was f–kin’ bitches on / Paid that n—a 250,000 just to get it from him / Real friends / Huh?” West raps in the 2016 song.

The 47-year-old was reportedly in a relationship with his wife Kim Kardashian at the time.

Kanye West’s Separation from Bianca Censori Adds More Fuel to The Drama

The timing of these resurfaced claims couldn’t be more explosive, as they coincided with West’s widely publicized split from his second wife, Bianca Censori. The breakup followed their attention-grabbing Grammys appearance, where Censori stunned in a completely sheer gown, but insiders say the real breaking point was West’s inflammatory behavior, including his decision to sell merchandise featuring Nazi symbols.

Breaking news 🚨🚨 UNCENSORED FOOTAGE.

Bianca Censori Axe wound exposed at the grammys pic.twitter.com/NuuT11fjl0 — FunStudio™️ (@FunStudioTaos) February 3, 2025

Sources close to the couple reveal that while Censori had endured plenty of turbulent moments in their relationship, this latest controversy may have finally pushed things beyond repair. “She’s been an awesome wife and awesome collaborator, she’s been through so many crazy moments, but this one may be unsurvivable,” an insider noted.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Benny Blanco Fills Bathtub With Cheese For Valentine’s Day With Selena Gomez, Repulsed Fans Say “That Is Gross”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News