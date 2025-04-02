Justin Bieber’s latest appearance on a livestream has left fans worried once again, as the singer looked visibly drained and distant.

The 31-year-old Canadian pop star, shirtless and rapping along to a new track, had viewers flooding social media with concerns over his well-being. His half-lidded eyes and cryptic lyrics only added to the unease, with many urging him to seek help.

Justin Bieber’s Worrisome Livestream Sparks Concern

The livestream video, which has now gone viral, shows the ‘Peaches’ singer rap, “You just a little bitty b—-, for sure,” prompting a wide variety of reactions from his followers.

One person wrote, “I hate to see this because I absolutely adore Justin Bieber and will forever have Bieber Fever . 💔”

“After seeing that video of Diddy checking him for a wire aggressively I am extremely worried for his well being and wonder what he was put through. :( breaks my heart,” a user reacted, as one added, “This is fucking sad. My heart is broken for the guy. He didn’t choose to go through what he did as a child.”

Did Hailey Bieber Unfollow Justin?

Shortly after the video gained traction, fans noticed something else. Justin’s Instagram account briefly disappeared, fueling speculation about his state of mind but what really sent the rumor mill into overdrive was Hailey Bieber’s apparent unfollowing of her husband on Instagram, sparking whispers of an impending split.

The 28-year-old didn’t directly address the divorce rumors but added more fuel to the fire with a couple of cryptic TikTok posts. She shared a meme in which she wrote, “I’d be a terrible therapist (because) I’d want to see a pic of the person you’re crying about.”

Another delved into the idea of”psychoanalyzing people” who had wronged her. The timing was enough for fans to start connecting dots.

The user behind the original post said, “Maybe your father didn’t spend enough time with you, maybe your mother didn’t enough time with you, maybe you didn’t get enough attention from your parents.”

Hailey’s Explanation And Fans’ Skepticism

However, Hailey was quick to shoot down any drama, attributing the Instagram mishap to a “glitch.” She said on Instagram, “It’s a glitch. Didn’t unfollow him. Hope this helps!”

Some fans did not buy the explanation, however, as one theorized, “Justin is crying out for help. After he posted this video on IG, his handler Hailey shut down his account instantly. Everybody thought she unfollowed but she’s making it now seem like it was a glitch that caused it when he deactivated. It wasn’t.”

Justin and Hailey Bieber’s Marriage Under Pressure

Meanwhile, insiders have hinted that the couple’s marriage is under intense strain. “… This is crisis time for them, but Hailey isn’t ready to give up,” the insider explained to RadarOnline.

They added, “With all the pressure they’re under from the outside world, along with adjustments of having a new baby, it’s no wonder they’ve both been super-stressed. Getting some guidance makes perfect sense.”

And as speculation about their relationship continues to swirl, Justin appears to be leaning heavily on his mother, Pattie Mallette.

An insider told Woman’s Day, “Justin’s relationship with his mom transformed after (his son) Jack’s arrival. Pattie’s key to him becoming a good dad, something he never really had growing up. He’s been leaning on Pattie more than ever.”

The source added Justin is “finding extraordinary strength through his family – especially his mom Pattie.”

Despite the chaos surrounding him, Justin recently marked his 31st birthday with family, celebrating alongside his father and siblings.

