Jurassic World Rebirth steps away from the trilogy, yet the film carries traces of the larger franchise that could shape where the story goes next. The new characters bring their own energy to the story and hidden connections to earlier films keep the door open for sequels. While nothing has been confirmed yet, the amount of groundwork laid in this film feels far too deliberate to be ignored in the future.

InGen Appears to Be Gone but Questions Remain

Unlike earlier films, this is the first entry where InGen, the company behind the original Jurassic Park, seems to have disappeared from the picture. At the start of Rebirth, it is said that InGen went bankrupt, with Parker-Genix taking over most of its assets. Parker-Genix, a pharmaceutical company, sends Zora and Henry to Île Saint-Hubert, setting the stage for the new story. On the surface, this shift suggests a complete break from InGen, but the events of the movie leave reasons to doubt that the corporation is truly gone.

The Theory of Parker-Genix as a Cover for InGen

The movie’s prologue shows a massacre at an InGen research facility, where workers fall victim to the deadly Distortus Rex. Later, Zora (Scarlett Johansson), Henry (Jonathan Bailey), and Martin Krebs (Rupert Friend) reach the same location, and Krebs seems oddly well-prepared for what lies inside. His guarded nature hints at knowledge far beyond what Parker-Genix could have learned from acquiring InGen’s assets. This has fueled speculation that Parker-Genix might not be independent at all, but rather a front for InGen to continue its experiments under a safer name.

If that theory holds true, it would explain Parker-Genix’s obsession with the abandoned facility and the samples retrieved from it. The supposed mission to cure heart disease may have been nothing more than a cover for something more dangerous. InGen’s history has always revolved around pushing science beyond ethical limits, and their reemergence under a new identity would restore them as the franchise’s central threat.

Why InGen’s Disappearance Feels Incomplete

Such a reveal would also solve a lingering mystery. InGen has never truly been given a definitive ending in the films. To suddenly declare them bankrupt without showing their downfall feels too convenient. Bringing them back through Parker-Genix would not only fill that gap but also allow the franchise to reintroduce one of its most enduring villains without undermining the fresh direction of Rebirth.

Even without a confirmed sequel, it is clear the writers intended Rebirth to leave doors open for more stories. The box office strength of the series almost guarantees studio interest, and using Parker-Genix as a mask for InGen creates flexibility. If Rebirth stands alone, Parker-Genix works as a one-time adversary and if more films follow, the InGen twist offers a ready-made narrative engine.

InGen’s Return Could Restore the Franchise’s Strongest Villain

The franchise has always thrived on unexpected turns, and this theory feels like the most natural way forward. InGen was central to the earliest films, and their presence never fully disappeared, even when they were folded into Masrani Corporation. Bringing them back through Parker-Genix would make them feel powerful again, restoring the sense of menace they had in the original movies.

Jurassic World Rebirth proves the series can stand on new legs without leaning entirely on fan service, but the possibility of InGen’s secret survival adds another layer of intrigue. If revealed in a sequel, it would reshape the story and bring one of the franchise’s most notorious players back into the spotlight in a way that feels earned rather than forced.

