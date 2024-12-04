Joe Jonas has been waiting for Timothée Chalamet response for nearly a year. The 35-year-old singer disclosed to his fans on TikTok that he texted the Hollywood actor a selfie of himself, but it was left on read.

On Sunday, Jonas shared a screenshot of the unanswered texts on the social media platform, which included a “miss you” text and a close-up selfie of the DNCE lead singer.

“Last December, I sent Timothee Chalamet a text from my friend [sic] phone anticipating a response,” the pop star wrote over the screenshot. The following slide of the TikTok video featured another new selfie of himself, with the caption, “This December, he still hasn’t texted back. Hope this helps.”

joe jonas trying to interact with timothée and him not replying for a whole year is such a timothée move 😭 pic.twitter.com/xYPVimbz3x — ⚘️ (@timoatreides) December 2, 2024

Joe Jonas Would Update His Followers if Timothy Chalamet Gives a Reply

The Jonas Brothers singer joked in the caption that he would update his 6 million followers if the 28-year-old decides to respond by next December.

Fans offered consolation to Jonas on TikTok over Chalamet’s prolonged year-long silence. “He’s just thinking of a good response; it’ll come soon enough,” one person commented. Another said, “I can change my name to [Timothée] and reply to you as soon as possible.”

“I understand how you feel, Joe,” another quipped. I am also waiting on a response from Timothee Chalamet.”

Timothy Chalamet Appears to Have Been Busy This Past Year

According to Page Six, Chalamet seems to have had a hectic year, managing his relationship with Kylie Jenner and several work projects.

In January, the power couple was spotted together at the 2024 Golden Globes and later enjoyed quiet date nights in Los Angeles. The Dune star also joined Jenner for a vacation in the Bahamas with her friends and family to celebrate her birthday in August. Recently, the actor has been filming his forthcoming movie “Marty Supreme” alongside Gwyneth Paltrow.

The co-stars were spotted sharing intense moments in October while filming the movie in New York City. After the photos went viral, the Goop founder, 52, discussed them during a “The Tonight Show” appearance in November.

Timothée Chalamet and Gwineth Paltrow kissing on set of “Marty supreme, recently. pic.twitter.com/dmFtmFjI6L — musetta-timothée-chalamet-daily (@Musetta_May) October 17, 2024

“Yeah, that was bad,” Paltrow said. “It’s just like, you’re trying to have this scene, and you know it’s a private moment, and then there are paparazzi … all my mom group texts were like, ‘Oh my God.’”

