Jessica Alba has wasted no time turning heads following her recent split from Cash Warren. Just less than a month after filing for divorce, the Hollywood star has already sparked speculation about a potential new romance.

The latest buzz? A cozy Oscars after-party moment with comedian Alex Edelman.

Jessica Alba was rescued from the chilly evening when she was spotted leaving the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party with comedian Alex Edelman. The Fantastic Four actress, 43, was seen with Edelman, 35, and he sweetly draped his jacket over her shoulders as they exited the Wallis… pic.twitter.com/Wtaz7mnXN1 — backgridus (@BackgridUS) March 4, 2025

Jessica Alba’s Oscars After-Party Sighting with Alex Edelman

Alba, 43, and Edelman, 35, appeared more than just friendly after being spotted leaving the Vanity Fair bash in Los Angeles on March 2, after paparazzi caught the pair walking out together, with Edelman’s jacket draped over Alba’s shoulders and his arms wrapped around her.

The sighting raised eyebrows, especially given how fresh her divorce filing still is, just a few weeks earlier, on February 7, when she cited “irreconcilable differences” in Los Angeles County Court and officially ended her nearly 17-year marriage to Warren.

A New Chapter, A New Tattoo

However, Alba isn’t just making headlines for her rumored rebound. She also marked this new chapter in a bold way, by getting a meaningful tattoo. On Instagram, she revealed her latest ink, a delicate cursive script on her inner arm reading, “life is transformation is life.”

Hollywood tattoo artist Daniel Winters, who worked on the piece, shared that Alba came in with a clear vision of what she wanted, describing her as “spiritual” and “lovely.”

“The tattoo really speaks for itself – she really had a clear idea of what she wanted,” he told US Weekly. “She’s a very spiritual, lovely human. We had such a great time together. There’s only good things to say about her. Jessica picked the quote and had a strong idea of what she wanted.”

Alba also included a workout video, a picnic outing, and a poignant poem, ‘Wilted Flowers,’ with a striking line about parenthood, “Your kids will figure you out one day. They will see you as a human, with flaws and trauma.”

The poem concluded with a message to “heal for them, heal because they deserve your best version.”

Hollywood A-Listers Taking Notice on Jessica Alba

While Edelman is the first man to be linked to Alba post-divorce, he might not be the only one interested. Hollywood heavyweights Tom Cruise and Ben Affleck have reportedly taken notice, with rumors swirling that Cruise, in particular, sees this as a second chance.

The insider said, “He has always said how gorgeous Jessica is. He’s met her a number of times over the years and has been impressed by how intelligent and well-spoken she is. Now that she’s single again, Tom is excited about the possibility of getting his chance.”

