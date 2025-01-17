Jessica Alba has confirmed her split from her husband, Cash Warren, after 20 years together, focusing on their personal growth and their children’s well-being.

Jessica Alba’s Statement After Confirming the Split

The 43-year-old actress and entrepreneur announced that she and Warren would be moving forward as individuals while maintaining love, respect, and a strong family bond.

“I’ve been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years- both as an individual and in partnership with Cash,” Alba wrote in an Instagram post. I’m proud of how we’ve grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years, and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.”

She added, “We are moving forward with love, kindness, and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority, and we request privacy at this time.”

This revelation follows public sightings of both without their wedding rings. Just last weekend, Jessica attended a pre-Golden Globes event at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, ringless and solo. She was also seen without her wedding band in Rome last month.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren’s Challenges in Marriage

Reflecting on their marriage just months ago, Jessica shared how they weathered tough times together.

In June 2024, she spoke about navigating rough patches, acknowledging that while it’s challenging, the effort to reconnect has been worth it.

“I think with chosen family, you ebb and flow, and I think the more you ebb and flow, the more you realize that the hard times aren’t gonna be as, it’s not gonna be permanent,” Alba told Entertainment then. “You can find your way back to each other.”

“It’s messy, and it’s hard, and it’s, you know, humbling and all of that, but if you can figure out how to just find your way back to each other, it ends up being worth it,” she said.

Jessica and Cash met in 2004 while filming ‘Fantastic Four’ and married four years later. They share three children: Honor Marie, Haven Garner, and Hayes.

