Hollywood star Jeremy Renner is on a road to recovery after his January snow plough accident. The actor can be seen walking for the first time in his latest update on social media.

The ‘Hawkeye’ star posted a video to his Instagram story in which he walked with the assistance of an anti-gravity treadmill.

Jeremy Renner confirms in the video that he is doing all of “the walking motion” himself, with the anti-gravity treadmill taking off a percentage of his body weight as his legs slowly recover, reports Variety.

Jeremy Renner captioned the post and wrote, “Now is the time for my body to rest and recover from my will.”

Renner was hospitalised for blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries at the start of January after his Sno-Cat, a large snow plough that weighs at least 14,330 pounds, ran him over.

Jeremy Renner was trying to help a family member out of the snow near his home in Lake Tahoe when the Sno-Cat crushed him. Renner later revealed that he broke over 30 bones in the accident, writing on Instagram: “These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all.”

The actor has used Instagram over the last few months to update his fans on his recovery. Most recently, Jeremy posted a photo confirming that the Sno-Cat involved in the accident was returned home to him.

At the end of February, Jeremy Renner posted a video of himself in physical therapy for the first time. The actor was seen rehabilitating his leg by using it to pedal with the assistance of a pole-like tool.

Disney announced earlier this month that Renner’s new vehicle renovation show, ‘Rennervations’, will begin streaming next month. The series follows him as he travels the globe to decommission vehicles and refurbish them for new uses.

We hope for a speedy recovery for Jeremy Renner.

