Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are all set to renew their vows just after a year of their intimate wedding in Las Vegas. The celebrations for the same are not going to be a small affair like their nuptials, instead, the duo is planning to go big. It has been reported that Jennifer and Ben will be throwing a big party and that too at their new mansion, which they bought for a whopping $60 million. Scroll down to read the details.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were one of the “It” couples in the early 2000’s before they split up. However, the two rekindled their romance in 2021 and got married in 2022. The two are now often spotted together in public doing regular things and also mark their presence at mega red carpet events.

Speaking of renewing their vows, according to the Daily Mail, an insider spilled the beans that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck want to “show that ‘they are not taking this second chance for granted” and that they are in “such a great place romantically and emotionally.” The Hollywood power couple will renew their vows in the upcoming months at a grand party inside their newly purchased mansion. A source spoke on the same revealing, “Jen and Ben are as much in love as they ever have been and this last year of marriage has been, in a word, spectacular.” The tipster continued, “All their kids are doing great, the families are all in sync. And to celebrate all that, as they get closer to their first wedding anniversary, they both want to renew their vows and show how much in love they are with each other. They are not taking this second chance for granted.”

The source further spoke about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s plan to renew their vows, adding, “They both are in such a great place romantically and emotionally with each other that it is spilling over to their professional lives as they both think they are doing some of the best work that they have ever done.”

The source added that Jennifer and Ben “intend to celebrate their love at all times, whether people like it or not” because they finally have the “relationship they have always wanted.”

If reports are to be believed, a friend of the duo shared they are planning for the big event towards “the end of July” or “early August.”

The new home of the Grammy-winning crooner and the Batman star boasts a 46,000-square-foot space with 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms- the reason why it will act as a perfect spot to renew their vows.

