The internet is like a vortex where one can find their lost twin even if they never had any twin! [Just Kidding] But you will obviously find some of the weirdest celebrity stuff online, like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s exchanged breath or Jennifer Lawrence’s sweaty sports bra from her film ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ for which she won an Oscar for her role. Not just her bra but a top of JLaw was also thrown in for the auction, along with a few other items.

JLaw and Bradley Copper won hearts with their spectacular performances, and the film was released in 2012 by Harvey Weinstein’s The Weinstein Company. After Harvey got exposed in the media for being a s*xual predator, JLaw too faced a lot of criticism for her association with him. She was painted incorrectly, and it became one of the most talked about things in the media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jennifer Lawrence gave Academy Award-winning performance in Silver Linings Playbook and wore a blue sports bra and a top over it, among many other costumes. As per Marie Claire online memorabilia, Nate D Sanders sold JLaw’s Gap Body sports bra in size 36C for a whopping $3,175 only after fourteen bids and as per the report, the items came with a Certificate of Authenticity and were ‘near fine’.

Apart from her sweaty bra, a pair of her white trousers were also sold at $3,493, and her black coat was sold for $4,652, SHOCKING! One might think, what kind of creepy person would buy sweaty clothes at such a high amount, but she wore those clothes and gave an Oscar-winning performance; therefore, each one of those items became a part of cinema history.

On the professional front, Jennifer Lawrence was last seen in her s*x comedy film No Hard Feelings, which came out in last month.

And for more such interesting tidbits, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Tom Holland’s Gay S*x Scene In The Crowded Room Receives Mixed Responses, Spider-Man’s Fans Defend: “Nobody Batted An Eyelash When Zendaya Had A Lesbian S*x Scene In Euphoria”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News