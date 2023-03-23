Jennifer Aniston is one of the most famous celebrities globally, with a massive fan following. She rose to fame with her character of ‘Rachel’ in the iconic show Friends, and ever since then, there has been no turning back for the actress. She’s currently promoting her upcoming film ‘Murder Mystery 2’, and in a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, Aniston revealed how her co-star and friend Adam Sandler reacts to whoever she’s dating. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For the unversed, Jen and Adam are great friends and are often seen talking highly of each other. They’ve been friends for the last 30 years, and while Jen is all stylish and lives her life luxuriously, Adam leads a simple life and is known in the industry for having a casual fashion sense.

Jennifer Aniston appeared on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday to promote her upcoming film ‘Murder Mystery 2’ which will soon be released on Netflix. While talking to the host, Aniston revealed her co-star Adam Sandler’s reaction to whoever she’s ever dating, and it’s just the best thing you’ll see on the internet today.

Jennifer Aniston revealed, “If I get anything from him, it’s ‘What are you doing!?’ usually based on someone I’m dating.” She quipped and added how Adam Sandler asked her, “What’s wrong with you?”

Watch the video below:

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are indeed BFF goals. The way the actress expressed Adam’s reaction, it’s all of us’ BFFs giving us death stares when they told us not to go out on a date with people with red flags. Haha!

