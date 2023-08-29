Actor Jason Momoa, alongside John Travolta was spotted entering the Metallica moshpit and headbanging with the rest of the fans.

The ‘Aquaman’ actor, 44, was seen at a Metallica concert. Attending the gig at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Jason was seen at the venue with Travolta attending the gig.

Heavy metal icons Pantera were among one of the two acts that opened up the show for Metallica, with one of the band members sharing some behind-the-scenes snaps, mirror.co.uk reported.

However, John Travolta too was seen having a blast with the ‘Face Off’ actor also entering the moshpit and rocking out with Metallica while even meeting up with the Pantera drummer.

Charlie Benante, who is Pantera’s new touring drummer, took to social media to share some snaps which revealed the ‘Aquaman’ actor rocking out hard at the Metallica moshpit.

Captioning the post, Benante wrote: “@metallica @panteraofficial at @sofistadium last night was a blast! Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought that I’d play there? But it gets better. Talking to @johntravolta about folding 2 slices of pizza together while walking and eating was hilarious. If you’ve seen the opening of #saturdaynightfever you’ll understand.”

In an early interview, the actor while preparing for his roles for playing Conan the Barbarian and Aquaman had said that heavy metal music was his inspiration to change his characters, particularly for ‘Aquaman’ who has been one of DC’s most campy characters.

To this he had said that songs from Metallica, Pantera, Anthrax, Slayer, Tool, Testament, Exodus among others had shaped his image and his acting as Arthur Curry.

Jason Moma is an avid metalhead and has almost never shied away from talking about his passion for heavy metal, as he frequently attends gigs of various bands such as Slayer, Metallica, Tool, Five Finger Death Punch, Pantera to even more obscure groups such as Beyond Creation.

