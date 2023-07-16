The hunt for the next James Bond actor has been around the internet for quite some time. While there has been no official name to play the role, many A-Listers have been rumoured to be associated with the casting. Among many names, The King’s Man star Harris Dickinson was in the running to play the role, and he has now responded to rumours of taking over as the next James Bond. Read on to know more about it!

Following the exit of Daniel Craig, the pop culture world has been eagerly waiting for a new 007 actor. Speculation about which actor might be tapped for a new actor has been rife, as many names have shown up. The speculations have ranged from Kraven the Hunter’s Aaron Taylor-Johnson to Luther’s Idris Elba, and now The King’s Man actor has finally something to say about it.

During a conversation with Total Film, Harris Dickinson reflected on the rumours and speculations about his potential James Bond casting. In a turnaround from previous statements where he had downplayed the possibility of landing the role, he now admitted that “you’d be a fool” not to entertain the chance if it was given to play the role. “I’m loving seeing the development of James Bond and seeing how it changes over the years,” said the actor.

Later, the actor talked about and appreciated the previous James Bond actor. “I think Daniel Craig was such a good Bond that I’d almost be quite frightened to try. Who knows what they’re doing with Bond? I’m intrigued,” said Harris Dickinson.

While the actor touched upon the young age of the new 007 Agent demands, Harris is just 27 years of age. As mentioned earlier, the Bond producer Barbara Broccoli already shot down the idea of casting 007 in his 20s, and The King’s Man actor may find himself out of the running.

Do you think Harris Dickinson can be the new James Bond actor we have been waiting for long? Let us know what do you think about it and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

