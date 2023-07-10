Daniel Craig, for the last few years, created a path for himself in the Hollywood industry with the British spy franchise James Bond. Did you know once Daniel used to live a life like 007, not the violent part but sleeping beside beautiful women? Yes, that’s right. Don’t believe us? Scroll ahead to read the report from the horse’s mouth himself.

Daniel is one of the A-listers of Hollywood who has worked on a lot of prestigious projects. On his personal front, the actor is married to Rachel Weisz and once revealed that there is no romantic story about his first love. However, once, in an interview, Craig recalled how s*x freak he was in his teens.

Years ago, in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, talking about his obsession with s*x, Daniel Craig revealed, “You want this nice, lovely image of me having my first kiss with hearts sparkling in the background? All I wanted to do was get in the girl’s knickers.” He further added, “I’ve been kissing girls, like stolen kisses in playgrounds…, for as long as I can remember. But when puberty hit, my head exploded.”

One of Daniel Craig’s ex-girlfriends Marina Pepper, who was a former model and Playboy’s Playmate in 1987, opened up about the time when she had a fling with Daniel when he was just 18 years old. Sharing their bedroom secrets, she told Star magazine, “Daniel was an animal in bed. I’ve gone seven times a night with [Daniel]. He was irresistible – and incredible – in the bedroom.”

Declaring him as a ‘b**b’s man’, Marina Pepper further added about Daniel, “He had a very healthy s*xual appetite, and we didn’t get much sleep when we were in bed together – which was a lot of the time.”

Well, that’s just too hot to handle. Well, did you know that Daniel Craig had this obsession in his teens? Let us know.

