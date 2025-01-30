The future of James Bond on the big screen looks more uncertain than ever, with insiders suggesting fans may not see the next 007 adventure until at least 2028.

According to RadarOnline reports, frustration is mounting behind the scenes. Eon Productions, the longtime guardians of the franchise, is reportedly at odds with Amazon, which took control of Bond studio MGM in a multi-billion-dollar deal.

Behind the Scenes Tensions

A source told the outlet, “What’s gone wrong with James Bond? There is no star, no script, and no plan, and that doesn’t look like it will change anytime soon. Amazon is dragging its feet, and that is an understatement.”

It’s been three years since ‘No Time to Die’ hit theaters, marking the explosive end of Daniel Craig’s tenure as Bond. A dramatic farewell saw the legendary agent quite literally blown to pieces, only for the screen to assure audiences that “James Bond will return.” However, ‘return when’ remains the million-dollar question as of now.

Since Craig made it clear back in the Spectre era that he was ready to walk away, the search for a successor has dragged on endlessly.

While Amazon now holds MGM’s financial stake in the franchise, Eon’s Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson still wield creative control. Still, even they seem baffled by the direction under their new corporate overlords.

When asked about the significance of the Amazon deal, Broccoli said, “The truth is we don’t know. We are not really any more enlightened about how we fit in.” She even termed her masters “f—— idiots” in front of her friends last year.

James Bond: A Franchise With a History of Delays

Bond’s history isn’t unfamiliar with long gaps between films. It took over six years after Timothy Dalton’s ‘Licence to Kill’ in 1989 before Pierce Brosnan’s ‘GoldenEye’ rebooted the series in 1995.

If the next installment doesn’t arrive by early 2028, it will set a new record for the most extended delay in Bond history. At this rate, even that deadline seems ambitious.

“The industry consensus is that we will be waiting at least another three years,” a source added.

Meanwhile, speculation about the next Bond continues to swirl. Big names like Tom Hardy and Idris Elba remain fan favorites. Still, younger contenders like Aaron Taylor-Johnson have struggled to cement their status, especially after ‘Kraven the Hunter’ flopped spectacularly at the box office.

The iconic spy remains in the shadows, with no script, star, or clear future.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Is Leonardo DiCaprio Smitten By Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti Amidst Rumors Of Moving In Together? “He’s Absolutely Head Over Heels”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News