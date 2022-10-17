James Bond Actor Pierce Brosnan Reveals How A Slip-Up Cost Him A Role In 'Batman'

‘James Bond’ star Pierce Brosnan has had a dream screen career as he effortlessly transitioned from the television success in the 1980s to film superstardom in the 1990s.

The Irish actor has now revealed a bump in the road where, he believes, a casual comment may have cost him a huge and returning role, reports Deadline.

Pierce Brosnan was already the established star of TV detective show ‘Remington Steele’ — and appeared in films including ‘The Fourth Protocol’ and ‘Mrs Doubtfire’ — when he auditioned for the role of ‘Batman’ for the film to be directed by Tim Burton.

Pierce Brosnan revealed on ‘The Tonight Show’ that he thought a light quip might help him secure the role. But, it went completely south.

“I remember saying something stupid to Tim Burton,” he told Jimmy Fallon, quoted by Deadline. “I said, ‘You know I can’t understand [why] any man who would wear his underpants outside his trousers.”

“But there you go the best man got the job.” Michael Keaton ended up bagging the role, which he went on to play again in ‘Batman Returns’ in 1992.

Things didn’t turn out too badly for Pierce Brosnan, either — instead of ‘Batman’ he got James Bond, a role he played four times in total between 1995 and 2002, and in which — for some — he remains the ultimate 007.

