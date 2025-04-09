A few days back, there were reports that Robert Pattinson had shared his desire to play a role in Dune’s sequel. Now, media outlets are suggesting that there might be a chance that Pattinson can get into the world of Dune. From heading Gotham City as Batman to leading Arrakis, it is going to be a tremendous journey. Based on recent reports, the Batman actor has been eyed for a villainous role in Dune 3.

For the unversed, Denis Villeneuve’s directorial sci-fi movie franchise Dune and Dune 2 featured a bunch of great actors, including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, and others. Now, Dune 3 will introduce more characters, and that might just open up the chance for Pattinson to play an essential role in the sequel.

As per Variety, Robert Pattinson has been offered a key role as a shapeshifter in Dune 3. The third film is expected to be adapted from Frank Herbert’s 1969 book Dune: Messiah, the second entry in his sci-fi series. In that book, there’s a character named Scytale, a shadowy villainous figure who can shapeshift and plan to ruin Paul Atreides’ world. In Denis’s films, Timothée Chalamet plays Paul.

Although Legendary Entertainment, the film’s production house, and the representatives of Robert Pattinson didn’t confirm the news, the speculations have already created a lot of buzz everywhere. In a previous interview with Variety, Pattinson was asked about why he prefers to be in a Matt Reeves movie. To this, the Twilight actor said, “I love those “Apes” movies so much. There have only been two movies — well, three now — where I wanted to do a sequel: the “Apes” movies, Sicario and Dune. I saw both of the “Apes” movies at the cinema, and I thought what he could do with Mo-cap was unbelievable. If he could do that with a monkey’s face, then he can get a performance out of me as well.”

This sparked discussion regarding whether Robert Pattinson hinted at his appearance in Dune 3. For the unversed, Martin McDougall played Scytale in the 2003 miniseries Frank Herbert’s Children of Dune, which also featured James McAvoy, Alec Newman, and others.

Robert Pattinson has a lineup of projects now after he was recently seen in Bong Joon-Ho’s Mickey 17. His upcoming movies are The Drama with Zendaya, The Odyssey with a stellar star cast, Die, My Love with Jennifer Lawrence, Primetime with Phoebe Bridgers, and more. If the Dune 3 works out, then he will probably begin filming, as it is expected to be on the floors this summer. After which, Pattinson would start prepping for the long overdue Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Are you excited?

