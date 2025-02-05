The 2025 Grammys saw many surprising moments, including Beyonce winning her first Best Country Album award and Taylor Swift going home empty-handed despite multiple nominations. But the most bizarre and controversial moment was courtesy of Kanye West and Bianca Censori.

The rapper posed on the red carpet with his wife, who shrugged off her coat and was nude beneath it. Netizens slammed the couple for their crass and indecent stunt to steal the limelight and cause controversy. A report has suggested that Kim Kardashian is disgusted by the act.

Is Kim Kardashian Disgusted By Kanye West’s Nude Stunt With Bianca Censori At 2025 Grammys?

According to The US Sun, Kim was alarmed when she discovered what happened at the 2025 Grammy Awards. For the unversed, the reality star and the musician were married for years before she filed for divorce in 2021. It was finalized in 2022, and he married Bianca a few months later.

Kim and Kanye have four children together: daughter North, son Saint, daughter Chicago, and son Psalm. A source told the portal that the founder of Skims “is disgusted and alarmed by Kanye’s stunt on a lot of different levels.” They said, “What makes her really furious is how he stood there, ordering Bianca to do demeaning and humiliating things.”

According to the insider, Kim “can see how he gets off on this as a power trip,” referring to Kanye “standing there fully clothed, while the world is seeing his wife paraded around almost naked for a stunt.” She worries about how this would impact their kids more than her opinion on the act.

Kim Kardashian Is Concerned About How This Act Will Impact Their Kids

“This is the example he’s setting for them. North idolizes her dad, and what is Kim supposed to say now? As for Saint, Kim is worried about what his friends will say,” the source alleged. The report concluded that Kim knew fighting with the rapper would lead nowhere. The Kardashians star knows that an argument wouldn’t help solve the issue.

North and Saint are the oldest kids and will be directly impacted by it, especially with the Internet providing access to everything. She is concerned that his attention-grabbing acts will hurt or hamper the children.

For the unversed, while Kanye made headlines with the indecent act and was slammed for his behavior, Kim was spotted watching a movie with the kids the very next day. She has not publicly spoken about the nude stunt created and executed by Kanye and is busy focusing on work and the kids.

