Johnny Depp is a celebrated actor who suffered greatly because of his public court case against his former wife, Amber Heard. The actor made his comeback with Jeanne du Barry but still diverted his attention to the behind-the-camera job. According to recent reports, he has directed his attention to filmmaking and is currently focused on that. Keep scrolling for more.

Johnny is not only an amazing actor, but his choices of roles make him stand out. Honestly, it is hard to imagine any other actor playing the role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise or as Edward Scissorhands and Mad Hatter from the Alice in Wonderland movies. He brings so much conviction to his roles that they become memorable.

Meanwhile, a source close to the development told TMZ that Johnny Depp is focused on directing ‘Modì’ and is happy being a director once again. The source reported to the media outlet that Depp is set on editing and finalizing the upcoming film. Speaking of his return to American movies, the source revealed that the Pirates of the Caribbean star has plans for that at some point in the future when the time is right.

About Modì-

This Johnny Depp-helmed upcoming movie is about the life of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. It will feature Al Pacino, Riccardo Scamarcio and Sally Philips. Depp will be back in the director’s chair after 1997’s The Brave, which featured him and The Godfather star Marlon Brando.

The movie will reportedly showcase how Modigliani attempts to outmaneuver bombs, police officers, girlfriends, and critics in an increasingly desperate search for a home for his art.

On the work front, Johnny Depp’s Jeanne du Barry is all set to release in the US in 500 theatres on May 2, 2024.

