Since the inauguration of the SAG or Screen Actors Guild Awards in 1996, it has always been full of drama and unexpected moments. Be it during monologue speeches or in the behind-the-scenes of the ceremony, the Hollywood A-listers have always made it to the headlines apart from winning trophies. Several celebs attend the award ceremony every year, making it iconic in every possible way.

It has always been an unforgettable experience for the audience to witness such great stars under one roof and enjoy their moments. So, as we stepped into another year of SAG awards, here are a few viral moments from Winona Ryder’s weird expression leading to a meme fest to the Devil Wears Prada reunion, and more combined in this list from all the SAG awards. Scroll ahead to learn about them.

Betty White’s hilarious jab at Sandra Bullock

Back in 2010, when Betty White accepted her Lifetime Achievement Award at the age of 93, she didn’t miss a beat to poke fun at Sandra Bullock who handed her the trophy. The veteran TV artist showed everyone that she still had that touch of flare and humor to leave the audience in splits.

While taking the award from Sandra Bullock, White playfully took a jab and said, “And the fact that this lovely lady, she is such a wonderful one and with all the wonderful things that have happened to her… Isn’t it heartening to see how far a girl as plain as she is can go?” She further added in her speech, “All those years that I had no idea I’d still be working through (are) so much thanks to you and your mothers and fathers and grandmothers and grandfathers. And a couple of great grandfathers when I was younger!”

Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston’s reunion

We all know the romantic history between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. So, when the two of them met once again at the 2020 SAG Awards because of their nomination, ignited a lot of memories from Friends where Pitt was even featured as a guest star whereas Jen was a core cast member in the show. When Brad took the award, he hinted at his singlehood by talking about his Tinder account. Jen was seen giggling in the audience. Their reunion refreshed a lot of memories for those who loved them as a couple.

Winona Ryder’s viral meme expression

When the Stranger Things cast won for the Best Ensemble in Drama 2017, David Harbour took the mic for giving the speech. However, it was Winona Ryder’s weird expressions that led to a viral meme fest online, creating several memes overnight. Apparently, she was giving such an expression because she was having difficulty hearing his speech over the loud audience.

Cate Blanchett poking fun at Matthew McConaughey

Another memorable moment from the SAG Awards was when Cate Blanchett took a dig at Matthew McConaughey. In 2014, when Cate received Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for Blue Jasmine, people tried to push her out of the stage mid-acceptance speech triggering a comment.

This whole incident forced Cate Blanchett to take a jab at Matthew McConaughey. She said, “I’ve been away from the film industry for a long time making theatre… 29 seconds?! Matthew McConaughey spoke about Neptune and I think I can have five seconds!”

Devil Wears Prada surprise reunion

At the 2024 SAG Awards, Devil Wears Prada stars, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt came together and gave the audience a hilarious surprise reunion. Meryl declared she was nothing like her iconic character in Devil Wears Prada, Miranda Priestly, to which Anne Hathaway was heard saying one of the legendary dialogues from the movie, “No, that wasn’t a question,” leaving everyone in splits. Anne and Emily had a great on-screen chemistry in the movie.

People have been waiting for this reunion for years but this surprise showcase was absolutely over the top.

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio’s reunited

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio have always given us some unforgettable memories off and on-screen since Titanic days. So, when they appeared at the 2016 SAG Awards for his role in The Revenant, people were over the moon to see this reunion. However, it was not that, when DiCaprio won the award, Kate couldn’t help but get emotional and even revealed that she was more concerned about his win rather than her nomination – this was the most epic moment.

Did you know about these iconic moments from all the SAG Awards? Let us know.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Batman Confirmed For ‘The Brave & The Bold’: James Gunn Says It Won’t Be Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News