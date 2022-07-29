Game of Thrones’ iconic Iron Throne has become the centre of attention of the prequel spinoff House of the Dragon and not just on-screen but off-screen as well. The upcoming series is set to be released on 21 August. It is set years before the events of GOT and focuses on the Targaryen family.
The spinoff stars Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Milly Alcock, Olivia Cooke, Paddy Considine, and more. Recently, the cast attended the premiere in Los Angeles. The person missing from the event was the author George RR Martin as he tested positive for Covid after the San Diego Comic-Con.
Coming back to the point, the Iron Throne, which had many Game of Thrones characters fighting for it, will be featured in House of the Dragon. But it turns out the spinoff cast was also possessive of the throne in real life as much as on reel. While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the case revealed how there was one actor who just didn’t want to let go of it.
“Paddy (King Viserys Targaryen) was so possessive,” Eve Best revealed, adding that he took his House of the Dragon so seriously that he didn’t let anyone else sit on the Iron Throne even between the shots. “It was like it was his,” confirmed Steve Toussaint “As soon as I saw the Iron Throne in rehearsals, I ran straight up to it and plopped my a*s on it,” Olivia Cooke said.
“But, on set, Paddy was quite territorial, so when he wasn’t looking, I’d do a quick [sit]. And although he wasn’t specifically scolding them, “It was just an aura, just a feeling that you got like, ‘OK, maybe don’t go up,'” she added.
Besides fighting for the Iron Throne, the House of the Dragon cast also sought advice from Game of Thrones stars like Maisie Williams.
