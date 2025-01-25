The sex-trafficking and racketeering case against Sean Diddy Combs has taken a drastic turn, with the advent of AI making things even worse for the disgraced media mogul.

According to RadarOnline, Hollywood’s biggest names are being targeted by cybercriminals creating and distributing deepfake pornographic videos, allegedly depicting stars engaging in unspeakable acts at Diddy’s infamous “Freak Off” parties.

Sean "diddy" combs has been arrested 👀 pic.twitter.com/SCniyx3gBa — Juraj Slafkovský #1 fan 🐿️ (@RussianHabsfan_) September 17, 2024

AI Technology Behind Deepfake Videos

The disturbingly realistic videos, which have surfaced on the Dark Web, feature the likenesses of celebrities like Jay-Z, Travis Scott, Machine Gun Kelly, and Chris Brown, among others, all manipulated to look like they’re participating in depraved and perverted activities.

Sources say these videos are so well-crafted that they could easily be mistaken for real footage.

“The films are disturbingly realistic and horrific. They are very well-made, and if you didn’t know better, then they’d think this was actual footage of these people getting up to unspeakable and depraved sexual activities at these parties,” a source who has viewed some of the footage circulating the web said.

Justin Bieber Recently Got Involved Due to Deepfake Videos

This disturbing trend follows a recent deepfake song that circulated on social media. Many initially thought it was an authentic Justin Bieber track, even featuring lyrics about Diddy’s parties.

The song in question featured the lyric “lost myself at a Diddy party” and other lines that appeared to reference personal struggles with fame and fortune.

Famous singer Jaguar Wright just revealed in an interview that she heard Justin Bieber is a victim in one of the Diddy tapes currently being shopped around. Here is footage of Justin being forced by Diddy to drink more at a freak off, despite already being well passed… pic.twitter.com/Zwz850DgPA — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) October 9, 2024

Deepfake technology, which uses AI to generate hyper-realistic but fake content, has exploded in recent years, and its misuse for explicit material has sparked outrage.

While no federal laws currently regulate deepfakes in the US., some states have taken action—Virginia, for example, criminalizes sharing deepfake pornography when it’s intended to intimidate or coerce the victim.

Meanwhile, Diddy is embroiled in his own legal battles, facing serious charges related to sex trafficking and a host of other criminal activities, including disturbing allegations surrounding his infamous parties.

He has remained in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his September 2024 arrest.

