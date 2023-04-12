Harry Styles is among the most influential celebrities in the world. The Grammy Award-winning singer has broken various records with his tracks and seemingly has no intention of backing down. As it has been over a year now since the singer released his track As It Was, it has also been a few days less than that since the song is consistent on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Styles began his career in music with the hit British-Irish band One Direction, which also has Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson. After the band broke up in 2016, Styles set for his individual career.

Harry Styles released his track As It Was on April 1, 2022. Seeing the massive success of the song, which still tops playlists of music buffs, it is hard to believe that it has been a year since we have been listening to it. Well, it has, and since then, the song has also consistently appeared on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

As per a Pop Base, the song has officially “completed a year on Billboard Hot 100, currently charting at #13.” Hearing the news, the singer’s fans are not keeping calm and cheering for him. While a Twitter user wrote, “As much as i love this song, im surprised its still up there cause i thought its run its course,” while another wrote, “song of the year by artist of the year iktr.”

A third fan wrote, “Over a year since release, no remixes, no other versions, already in the top 25 most streamed songs of all time Like Harry or not, you cannot deny how amazing this achievement is! As it Was is an iconic smash hit!”

Apart from this, the song topped the chart for more than 15 consecutive weeks. Moreover, it also has three Guinness World Records, including the Most Streamed Song by a Male Artist in 24 Hours on Spotify, Most Streamed Song by a Male Artist in a Week and Most Streamed Song in a Year on Spotify.

Congratulations to Harry Styles for reaching this milestone.

