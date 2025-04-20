For a generation of readers and moviegoers, Harry Potter wasn’t just a story, it was a cultural phenomenon. The seven-book saga by J.K. Rowling evolved from children’s literature into an expansive fantasy epic, spawning blockbuster films, themed attractions, and an unshakeable global fandom. When the final book, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, was released in 2007, it brought closure to a story that had raised millions.

But the wizarding world wasn’t finished. In 2016, fans were introduced to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, a two-part stage play set nineteen years after the original series. Co-written by Jack Thorne, based on a story by J.K. Rowling, Thorne, and John Tiffany, the play explores the adult lives of Harry, Ron, Hermione, and their children. With its time-turner chaos, alternate timelines, and unlikely character arcs, the story quickly became both a commercial success and a lightning rod for controversy.

That brings us to a major question that’s split the fandom ever since: Is The Cursed Child considered canon within the official Harry Potter universe?

The Cursed Child is indeed canon, as per J.K. Rowling

Determining whether Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is canon depends on how we define “canon” in the wizarding world. Officially, The Cursed Child is recognized by J.K. Rowling herself. She has referred to the play as the “eighth story” and was involved in the creation of its narrative arc, lending it a level of authenticity beyond that of fanfiction or expanded universe spin-offs.

In 2015, she even took to Twitter to explicitly confirm that the story ‘should be considered canon.’ On paper, and in press releases, that’s canon. However, for many longtime fans, canon isn’t just about authorial endorsement; it’s about consistency in tone, characterization, and world-building.

The Cursed Child stretches those boundaries. The play introduces plotlines like Voldemort fathering a daughter, alternate realities where Cedric Diggory becomes a Death Eater, and bizarre time-travel mechanics that don’t align with previously established rules. In the end, The Cursed Child sits in a gray area. It’s canon by definition, given Rowling’s approval and involvement, but emotionally and structurally, it remains divisive.

