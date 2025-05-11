In the wizarding world, no object is surrounded by as much awe, bloodshed, and mythology as the Elder Wand. Crafted from elder wood with a core of Thestral tail hair, the wand is one of the three Deathly Hallows and is said to be unbeatable in combat. But unlike ordinary magical tools, the Elder Wand does not simply pass from one wizard to another—it must be won. Its allegiance lies not in ownership by possession but by conquest.

Over the centuries, the Elder Wand passed through many hands, often leaving a trail of betrayal, duels, and murder in its wake. Some wielded it in secret, others in arrogance. A few barely understood its true power. But each owner, no matter how brief or fated, became part of the wand’s volatile legacy.

Every Known Master of the Elder Wand

The earliest known master of the Elder Wand was Antioch Peverell, the eldest of the three Peverell brothers from “The Tale of the Three Brothers.” He was given the wand by Death, only to be murdered in his sleep; his killer then became the wand’s new master. Over the centuries, the wand passed from one owner to another, including Emeric the Evil and Egbert the Egregious, both known for their fearsome reputations and violent ends.

Its modern timeline begins with Gregorovitch, a wandmaker who claimed to possess it and attempted to harness its secrets. But it was Gellert Grindelwald who stole it from him, using the wand during his dark rise across Europe. Decades later, Albus Dumbledore defeated Grindelwald in their legendary duel, becoming the wand’s next master. But the chain didn’t end with his death. Draco Malfoy unknowingly disarmed Dumbledore at the Astronomy Tower, gaining its allegiance. Harry Potter later disarmed Draco during the Battle of Malfoy Manor, thus earning the wand’s loyalty without ever having to touch it.

Severus Snape never truly owned the Elder Wand (Via Screenrant), but Voldemort believed so after he took it from Dumbledore’s tomb. Its allegiance remained with Harry. However, this misunderstanding cost Snape his life while The Dark Lord kept trying Potter’s own wand against him.

Antioch Peverell

His Killer

Emeric The Evil

Egbert the Egregious

Gregorovitch

Gellert Grindelwald

Albus Dumbledore

Draco Malfoy

Harry Potter

Ultimately, Potter ended the chain of blood by breaking the wand itself.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News!

Must Read: Netflix Is Saying Goodbye To One Of Its Most Talked-About Action-Thrillers—Catch It Before It’s Gone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News