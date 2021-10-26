Halyna Hutchins Gets Candlelight Tribute From Hundreds Of Industry Artisans
Halyna Hutchins Candlelight Vigil Draws Hundreds Of Industry Artisans ( Photo Credit – Halyna Hutchins/IMDb )

Hundreds of entertainment industry artisans gathered on Sunday evening in the crowded parking lot of IATSE Local 80 Burbank headquarters to pay tribute to Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer killed by a prop gun on New Mexico set of the film ‘Rust’.

Advertisement

For those in attendance, the spirit of “solidarity” was mentioned many times, along with a sense of frustration that the industry is still not paying attention to the impact of long hours, demanding deadlines and low pay among over-worked crew members, reports variety.com.

Advertisement

“We’re dying at work,” said Local 44 property member Chela Fiorini, who attended the candlelight vigil for Halyna Hutchins with her spouse, DGA and SAG member David Coennen.

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out