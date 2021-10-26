Angelina Jolie’s hair extension from the red carpet premiere of the Marvel flick Eternals in Rome has gone viral after people spotted a mishap. The film marks Jolie’s first entry in the MCU along with the rest of the cast like Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Richard Madden and Kumail Nanjiani. Directed by Chloé Zhao, the recent reports show that it is amongst the Studio’s most disappointing films.

However, the star-studded cast has been appearing on the red carpet of the premiere, looking absolutely chic and stylish. Jolie, who is known to be the queen of fashion in Hollywood, wore a silver Versace sleek dress while showing off her tattoos.

However, the fans couldn’t keep their eyes off one thing, and that is Angelina Jolie’s hair. People took to Twitter to share the hair extension disaster, which was visible from far away. One fan wrote, “I have been trying to cope with Angelina Jolie’s hair extensions for the past 24 hours.” While the other one said, “She didn’t need those extensions, to be honest. How did you mess up her hair when it was gloriously bouncy and sexy that morning before?”

More fans chimed in on the topic of Angelina Jolie’s hair at the Eternals premiere and said, “The dress is perfection but did one of the children get angry and take a scissors to her hair in the middle of the night.” “how do you let Angelina Jolie walk a red carpet with her hair extensions looking like this, somebody getting fired,” said another fan.

Read more tweets here:

If anyone can pull off shit extensions, it’s Angelina Motherfucking Jolie. Send Tweet. — Lew 🏳️‍🌈 (@B_Lew_C) October 24, 2021

Where is the loyalty? Who let Angelina Jolie leave the house with these extensions? pic.twitter.com/pryw4CxEVI — Anomalie Anomie 🥀🎃 (@elsawarhola) October 24, 2021

Who put the extensions to my queen Angelina Jolie? They need to be fired. pic.twitter.com/u3RrlT9h35 — tinajolie (@Jolietheternal) October 24, 2021

…I’m about as done as whoever put in Angelina Jolie’s hair extensions for The Eternals premiere. pic.twitter.com/Gg4moHlj1v — Meghan 🧚🏻‍♀️ (@ifuseekmeghan) October 26, 2021

Whoever did Angelina Jolie’s horrible extensions with that beautiful Versace dress should be fired. How dare you!! That shit should be a crime 😩 — Priscilla (@CiiCii1994) October 25, 2021

Even though the Maleficent actress met with a hairstyle disaster, fans adored her for pulling off that dress. She also took her kids Shiloh and Zahara to the premiere, who looked as gorgeous as their mother.

Before this, Angelina Jolie also took her kids to the Eternals premiere in Los Angeles, where her daughter Zahara wore the same gown her mother wore during the 2014 Oscars. Read more on Koimoi!

