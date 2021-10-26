Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been the most adorable couples in Hollywood undoubtedly! However, the year 2020 has been quite tough on the pair as they lost their baby to pregnancy complications.

Advertisement

The TV presenter had documented her pregnancy and the following stillbirth in a series of moving posts on Instagram.

Advertisement

Now, Chrissy Teigen has revealed that takes the ashes of her late son with her on family trips.

As she disclosed this, Chrissy Teigen said, “Whether we go on a vacation or something, they always say, ‘Don’t forget baby Jack.’ And then I have to pack him up. And then we get to where we’re going, they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, he must be thirsty.’.

“This might sound crazy to people, but they’ll put a little glass of water next to his little box of ashes. And they really love being a part of it,” she further added.

The 35-year-old model reveals that her kids certainly knew she was having difficulties before losing her son.

While conversing with Scary Mommy, she said, “They saw the experience of the home ultrasounds and the nervousness of ‘This isn’t going well.’ Or it was me going to the bathroom, and Luna would be at the door when I came out, and she would say, ‘Are you bleeding still?’ She knew everything. So there was going to be no escaping it, even if I wanted to.”

Earlier, Chrissy had shared a delightful image and penned a note of her daughter, Luna, on her fifth birthday. She called Luna her “dream daughter”, and tagged the little girl as a “prop” to her and her husband John Legend.

The model also shared a picture of Luna dressed in an all-white dress paired with a colourful bead necklace.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have two adorable kids named, Luna and Miles.

Must Read: Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Tom Holland Trolls The Hulk Star: “Where’s Mark ‘I’ll Tell You Everything’ Ruffalo When You Need Him, Eh?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube