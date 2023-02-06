American jazz pianist and producer Robert Glasper, clinched the Best R&B Album honour at the recent Grammy 2023. He was feted for his ninth studio album, ‘Black Radio III’. However, his Grammy win has irked the singer-songwriter, Chris Brown.

Brown took to his social media after Glasper’s win to put out a post that projected Chris Brown as a sore loser.

Sharing a screenshot of his Google search of Glasper, which described the 44-year-old Houston native as “an American pianist, record producer, songwriter and musical arranger with a career that bridges several different musical and artistic genres,” Brown captioned the picture: “BRO WHO THE F-K IS THIS?” It showed that he couldn’t take his loss at Grammy 2023.

The post received widespread flak on social media by the users, who dissed Brown for being a domestic abuser and praised Glasper for his spotless reputation.

‘Black Radio III’ features a diverse range of artists including Herbie Hancock, Yebba and Terrace Martin. With its incorporation of various musical genres and Glasper’s innovative approach to jazz, ‘Black Radio III’, which was released in 2021 and features a mix of jazz, R&B, hip-hop, and soul influences, continues the legacy of the Black Radio series.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards, which recognizes the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the eligibility year, running from October 1, 2021, to September 30, 2022, were held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

