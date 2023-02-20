The German epic film “All Quiet on the Western Front” dominated the BAFTA Awards in London on Sunday night with a record-breaking seven wins, including for Best Director, Best Film and Best Film Not in the English Language.

The tally means the World War 1 epic now holds the record for a film not in the English language. The previous record was held by 1988 film “Cinema Paradiso”, which won five BAFTAs, reports ‘Variety’.

Meanwhile, Colin Farrell-starrer “The Banshees Of Inisherin” won the second most awards of the night, including both supporting actor categories with wins for Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon, who emerged as the correct winner after fellow nominee Carey Mulligan’s name was initially called in error. Writer and director Martin Mcdonagh also won for Original Screenplay and Outstanding British Film.

The ceremony was hosted by “Loki” actor Richard E. Grant, who arrived in a Batmobile wearing a floor-length white cape with a train. As he took to the stage, pretending to run late, he quipped: “What could be more British than a delayed train?”

He also joked, in reference to last year’s now infamous Oscars slap, “Nobody on my watch gets slapped tonight — except on the back.”

Other than the unfortunate Best Supporting Actress mix-up, the ceremony ran without a hitch, featuring performances from last year’s Best Supporting Actress winner Ariana DeBose and singer-songwriter Dylan.

BAFTA Chair Krishnendu Majumdar opened the ceremony by paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who died last September. Later in the ceremony, Helen Mirren — who played the monarch in ‘The Queen’ — also delivered a two-minute tribute.

As per ‘Variety’, Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson Prince William and his wife, the Princess of Wales, were in the audience at the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday evening. The prince is President of BAFTA, an honorary role.

Also in the audience were nominees, presenters and guests, including Michelle Yeoh, Eddie Redmayne, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ariana DeBose and Daryl Mccormack. Other attendees included Angel Bassett, Jessica Henwick, Patrick Stewart, Emma Thompson and fashion designer Vera Wang.

Best Adapted Screenplay: “All Quiet On The Western Front”

Best Supporting Actress: Kerry Condon for “The Banshees Of Inisherin”

Best Supporting Actor: Barry Keoghan for “The Banshees Of Inisherin”

Best Film Not In The English Language: “All Quiet On The Western Front”

Best Casting: “Elvis”

Best Editing: “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Best Cinematography: “All Quiet On The Western Front”

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: Charlotte Wells for “Aftersun”

Best Animated Film: Guillermo Del Toro’s “Pinocchio”

Best original Screenplay: “The Banshees Of Inisherin”

Best Special Visual Effects: “Avatar: The Way Of Water”

Best Documentary: “Navalny”

Best Original Score: “All Quiet On The Western Front”

Best Sound: “All Quiet On The Western Front”

Best Costume Design: “Elvis”

Best British Short Film: “An Irish Goodbye”

Best British Short Animation: “The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse”

Outstanding British Film: “The Banshees Of Inisherin”

Best Production Design: “Babylon”

Best Director: “All Quiet On The Western Front”

Best Make up & Hair: “Elvis”

EE Rising Star Award: Emma Mackey

Leading Actor: Austin Butler for “Elvis”

Leading Actress: Cate Blanchett for “Tar”

Best Film: “All Quiet On The Western Front”

The BAFTA awards were held at the Royal Festival Hall in London and were streamed live on Lionsgate Play.

