Eternals director Chloé Zhao thinks that Frances McDormand, the actor of the director’s Oscar-winning film Nomadland, is ready to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Zhao had her MCU directorial debut recently with Eternals starring Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani and more.

Though the film is yet to be released, some people who have already viewed it have dubbed it as one of the most disappointing Marvel movies. While Nomadland, which was released last year, became a major box office success.

Now, Chloé Zhao thinks that Frances McDormand is ready to join the Marvel family. While speaking with Yahoo!, Zhao asked about the possibility of the Fargo actor debuting in the MCU. To which she replied, “I think she wants to. I think she’s open to it. Yeah, I think she’s open to it. I think she wants to do something really fun. I think she would want to do something unexpected because that’s Fran. She’s always challenging herself.”

Though Frances McDormand has done films that have become critically acclaimed, she is not a stranger to big-budget franchise films. The actress has voiced a character in Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted in 2012 and appeared in Transformers: Dark of the Moon. However, Frances is yet to make her appearance in a superhero film, and now that Chloé Zhao has made one, she can help by becoming the bridge.

Even though there is a lot of scope and several picks for McDormand to choose from, it is possible to see her in the sequel of Eternals. As per the report, the second instalment will introduce a whole new set of heroes into the MCU along with a new cosmic mythos.

However, it is important to keep in mind that each sequel depends on the former film, and even though the Marvel flick is yet to be released, the critical ratings are not as expected. Whether there is an Eternals sequel or not, it will be a treat to the eye to watch Frances McDormand in an MCU film that too a movie directed by Chloé Zhao.

