Fifty Shades Of Grey actor Jamie Dornan suffered a medical emergency during his vacation in Portugal. He was rushed to the hospital after facing heart attack-like symptoms caused by toxic caterpillars. Scroll below as his friend Gordon Smart recalls the turmoil.

The BFFs had a gala in Portugal as they sipped wine, played golf, and drank martinis. However, things turned upside down the next morning as Gordon experienced tingling in the left hand and arm, which turned alarming in no time. He rushed to the hospital after he felt it was “the sign of the start of a heart attack.” But little did he know things would turn worse for the Fifty Shades Of Grey actor while he was gone.

Jamie Dornan Hospitalised!

On BBC’s The Good, the Bad and the Unexpected podcast, Gordon Smart recalled he was discharged from the hospital and returned to the hotel. But he witnessed Jamie Dornan experience the same symptoms. “Jamie said, ‘Dear me. Gordon, about 20 minutes after you left, my left arm went numb, my left leg went numb, my right leg went numb, and I found myself in the back of an ambulance,” he shared.

And well, the drama didn’t end there. Gordon Smart sarcastically added, “Anyway, as he left the hospital, the paramedics asked them for a selfie, which is really what you want when you’re being wheeled out of a hospital room!”

Jamie Dornan suffered heart attack-like symptoms due to toxic caterpillars!

It was later found that Jamie Dornan and his friend suffered due to the toxic caterpillars on the golf course. The doctor also informed Gordan Smart that the hairy processionary caterpillars have been killing dogs and giving men in their 40s heart attacks!

Well, all’s well that ends well, and we’re happy that our favorite star has recovered.

On the professional front, Jamie Dornan was last seen in A Haunting In Venice (2023). The mystery film was a sequel to Death On The Nile (2022) and also starred Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarcio, and Michelle Yeoh.

He is also set to return with The Tourist Season 2 on 29 February 2024 on Netflix.

