Death on the Nile, which was Ali Fazal’s much-awaited Hollywood project, is finally out and has received a huge positive response from fans and critics. The movie has managed to make it to the top of the Box office list in just a few days of its release, leaving behind other recently released movies like Jackass and Marry Me. The movie has also earned huge numbers in other countries as well, becoming one of the biggest movies of the year.

Talking about the movie, Ali stars in the movie alongside, Gal Gadot, Kenneth Branagh, Armie Hammer, Tom Bateman, Letitia Wright, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Emma Mackey, and Rose Leslie. Read on to know more!

Coming back to the topic, Gal Gadot and Ali Fazal’s Death on the Nile has taken the top spot in the Box Office over in several countries. The movie went on to bag a stunning amount of USD $12.9 Million in its USA Box Office. The movie also earned a sum of USD $ 2 Million in Italy. At the German box office, the movie bagged a total of USD $ 1.2 million. Apart from this the movie also earned a total of USD $ 1.1 million in Australia.

Talking about the movie, Death on the Nile is a suspense thriller which is inspired by the novel going by the same name, written by Agatha Christie. The movie had a worldwide release on 11th February 2022. Ali Fazal had recently talked about the release of the movie saying, “I am really thrilled at this response and it is one of my biggest releases. I am very ecstatic that people all over the world are appreciating it and the fact that we have managed to come back strong after the pandemic has been a great boon and hopefully films will start coming out in large numbers after this.”

The movie was directed by Kenneth Branagh and was made on a budget of USD $90 million. Considering the numbers it has earned just during its first week, the movie has surely become a success on the box office.

