Netflix released 3 Key Arts of its highly anticipated action-packed film, Extraction 2, the sequel to Netflix’s blockbuster action film Extraction. The 3 Key Arts captures the 21 minute oner scene from the film, and we ain’t stopping there! Stay tuned for the trailer debut of of the sequel, which will be taking place today, Tuesday, May 16!

Advertisement

Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2, the sequel to Netflix’s blockbuster action film Extraction. After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.

Advertisement

Hemsworth reunites with director Sam Hargrave, with Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO producing and Joe Russo writing. Golshifteh Farahani reprises her role from the first film, with Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili also co-starring.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

This is a sequel to the first film that was based on the graphic novel ‘Ciudad’ by Ande Parks, from a story by Ande Parks, Joe Russo & Anthony Russo, with illustrations by Fernando León González. EXTRACTION 2 is produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Chris Hemsworth, Patrick Newall and Sam Hargrave, with Jake Aust, Benjamin Grayson, Steven Scavelli, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely as executive producers.

Must Read: Kim Kardashian & Kourtney Kardashian’s Feud Over Money Only Gets Worse, Latter Is Ready To Ramble: “There Are No Boundaries, There’s No Respect”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News