General Hospital saw a major storyline taking place lately, which involved multiple characters. WSB’s director, Cullum, was in a fight with Jason when Rocco got entwined in the situation. He shot Cullum to protect Jason and Britt from him. But Jason made it look like he shot Cullum to save Rocco.

The former did not want the young boy to take the fall for harming a power player of the WSB. But Rocco knew the truth, and the guilt had not been easy for him to digest. Finn Carr, the actor who plays the role, shed some light on how this storyline will change Rocoo forever and affect his future.

General Hospital: Finn Carr Explains How Rocco Falconeri’s Guilt Of Shooting Ross Cullum Will Alter His Life Forever

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, the actor shared that the storyline has been exciting and challenging to play. “I just tried to really carry that with me and show a lot of that fear, not wanting to talk about it right away because of how traumatic it was. I was doing a lot of acting behind the eyes, showing the layers of different emotions,” he shared.

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Finn mused that this will also lead to a lot of threads between Rocco and Danny because Rocco is connected to both of Danny’s parents’ leaving. Be it Sam’s death or Jason being taken away by the WSB now. He added that Rocco does not like to lie, and having to keep this truth has been hard.

“Showing him struggle to everyone and carry this massive secret has been a lot of fun,” the soap star revealed. “He’s trying to come to terms with it as much as he can, but it messes with him that Jason took the fall for what he did,” he added about the aspects of the situation that have hit Rocco the most.

Things have been frustrating for Rocco, as he feels overflooded with guilt and sorrow. Finn mused that this would toughen him and change his life forever. “Shooting someone, for a nice guy like Rocco, is a moment that definitely alters how his brain is going to go about thinking about things late,” he felt.

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Regardless of how hard things are for Rocco, Finn is beyond grateful to the writers and producers for trusting him with such a layered and strong story. The impact of it is going to be big on the character, and he is excited for it.

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