Emma Watson Goes On An Italian Vacation With American Businessman Ryan Walsh Post Her Split With Brandon Green - See Pics Inside

English actress Emma Watson has been spotted with an American businessman following her split from boyfriend Brandon Green.

The ‘Harry Potter’ star, 33, dated the son of one-time King of the High Street Sir Philip Green for 18 months before going their separate ways over the Christmas period, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Emma Watson has now been enjoying a trip to Italy with Ryan Walsh as they visited Venice – a city she once spent time in with her ex-beau. Emma is said to love someone who can “match her intelligence” and has always had “brainy” boyfriends.

A source told The Sun, “From Brandon, who is an executive at his dad Philip Green’s company, she has been linked to tech CEOs William ‘Mack’ Knight, Brendan Iribe and Brendan Wallace. Ryan is a very intelligent man too and Emma Watson seems to be enjoying spending time with him.”

Emma Watson paparazzata con il suo amico, Ryan Walsh – Venezia, Italia. Maggio 2023 pic.twitter.com/F36CeJWDsf — Emma Watson ITALY (@EmWatsonITALY) June 5, 2023

The source further mentioned, quoted by ‘Mirror.co.uk’, “They have known each other for some time and now she is single she is making sure she enjoys herself.”

Ryan is believed to work in tech and founded a consultancy firm in Los Angeles three years ago.

Since getting her degree from Brown’s University after finishing the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise, Emma Watson has since set up two film production companies and directed herself in a Prada commercial.

