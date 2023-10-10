‘Lose Yourself’ hitmaker Eminem was spotted with his daughter Hailie Jade Scott supporting Detroit Lions at the recent football game in the US.

The father-daughter duo stepped out together at Ford Field, where they watched their beloved football team beat the Carolina Panthers, 42-24, reports People magazine.

The ‘Mockingbird’ rapper, 50, shared a photo of himself at the game that featured him flexing his arm muscles from inside his suit, and also posted a video of him cheering on the team set to his 2002 hit ‘Lose Yourself’.

In the video, Eminem leans over in his seat at one point to chat with Hailie, 27.

“Detroit strong!!! let’s f—in gooooo!!!!” he captioned the post.

As per People, Hailie, meanwhile, shared moments from the game to her own Instagram feed, including a solo shot of her standing in a Lions hat with the field in the background.

The ‘Just a Little Shady’ podcast host, whom Eminem shares with ex-wife Kim Mathers, also posted a video of her fiance Evan McClintock waving a Lions flag – and poked fun at a recent viral Taylor Swift moment in her caption.

“Football, family & seemingly ranch,” Hailie captioned the post, referring to a photo of Swift in Travis Kelce’s suite at the September 24 Kansas City Chiefs game, in which she was posing with a plate of chicken tenders and two sauces.

The outing marked a rare public appearance for Eminem, who still lives in his native Detroit. On the work front, Eminem recently praised his counterpart Lil Wayne for his verse saying why he did not think of that hinting he was a bit jealous.

