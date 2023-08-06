Elon Musk has been the man of the hour since the time he announced that he would be buying Twitter to make it a free speech microblogging platform again. However, things got way too intense last month when he went head-on with META’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The two agreed to fight each other in a cage match. Since then, we have seen Zuckerberg hit the weights and practice whooping a*s in the ring in a sparring session. Now, Musk has announced that the highly-anticipated fight will be streamed online, and all the money collected will go to charity.

Musk has rebranded and renamed Twitter and it is now called ‘X’. As soon as he announced that the fight would be live-streamed, people came forth to troll both two CEO-turned-fighters as both of them do not have a fighter’s body, or the experience. Let’s take a look at what the Tesla founder said in his tweets.

Elon Musk tweeted, “Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on 𝕏. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans.” In a separate tweet, he explained that he doesn’t have time to work out so he is carrying his weights with him. He wrote, “Am lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight. Don’t have time to work out, so I just bring them to work.”

Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on 𝕏. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

Am lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight. Don’t have time to work out, so I just bring them to work. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

Of course, X users were quick to troll both Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. One user wrote, “we will not be watching two losers fight..” Another user said, “Both are about to be jobless I mean” One more person wrote, “So the stream will crash and nobody will see it. Cool.” Another person trolled the two men and said, “This is the nerds multiverse of madnesses” Another person came up with the idea of the prize and wrote, “whoever won should keep the companies of the loser”

What do you think about this fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg?

