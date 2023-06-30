Mark Zuckerberg has been approached by the Italian government about fighting Elon Musk at Rome’s Colosseum.

The two tech gurus previously agreed to face one another in a cage fight, and according to TMZ Sports, Italy’s Minister of Culture reached out to the Meta boss earlier this week to suggest they go head-to-head in the most legendary battle theatre in the world, and his representatives passed the message on to UFC President Dana White – who is arranging the bout – and his team have contacted the politician.

Sources told the outlet both Mark Zuckerbergand Tesla boss Elon Musk would love to fight at the Colosseum, which is one of the Seven Wonders of the World.

The two men are said to be “all in” about the possibility of a fight and have been in daily negotiations with Dana for more than a week.

The biggest issue with a potential fight is the difference in height and weight between the two businessmen, with 39-year-old Mark standing at 5’7″ and weighing 145lb, and Elon, 52, towering over him at 6’2″ and weighing in at 230lbs.

The original plan had been for the bout to be staged in Las Vegas, meaning the Nevada Athletic Commission would have to sign off on it, but rules could be relaxed due to it being an exhibition fight.

Rome’s Colosseum hasn’t hosted large events inside for hundreds of years, and only a few hundred people would be able to be accommodated in temporary seating.

In 2003, Sir Paul McCartney performed inside for 400 people who had paid up to $1,500 a ticket for a charity show, but all other concerts have been held outside.

It is unclear whether Elon and Mark would do battle inside or outside.

The stage was set for the fight earlier this month when the Twitter founder declared on the microblogging side that he was “up for a cage fight” with Mark, and his rival shared a screenshot of his tweet and responded, “Send me [the] location”.

A Meta spokesperson told the BBC: “The story speaks for itself.”

Elon then responded by suggesting the Vegas Octagon as the venue for the showdown, where the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) battles are held in Sin City.

He then quipped: “I have this great move that I call “The Walrus”, where I just lie on top of my opponent and do nothing.”

Suggesting he’ll be easy to beat, he added: “I almost never work out, except for picking up my kids and throwing them in the air.”

Mark has been partaking in some mixed martial arts (MMA) and has already won jiu-jitsu competitions.

