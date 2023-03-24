Ellie Goulding said of the track By The End Of The Night: “I feel like we’ve all been through so much over the last few years. We’re still processing everything. I don’t know if it’s just me, but I feel like we need music that uplifts us and makes us feel good, and that’s exactly how I feel about ‘By The End Of The Night’.”

She further mentioned: “It gives me a sense of euphoric, sensual escape, like being on a dance floor on another planet, something that was definitely appealing back in the late 80s where this track could have easily come from!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ellie Goulding’s hotly anticipated fifth studio album ‘Higher Than Heaven’ is due for release this April 7.

The forthcoming album has seen Ellie Goulding enlist some of pop music’s finest to craft the album with her, Greg Kurstin (Sia, Maggie Rogers, Elton John), Jessie Shatkin (Charli XCX, Years & Years), Koz (Sam Ryder, Madonna, Dua Lipa) and Andrew Wells (Halsey, Yungblud).

Ellie Goulding explained about the new album, “There was definitely darkness about (the past two years) that was palpable in the studio, with everyone having gone through it differently. I think for that reason, nobody wanted to sit and agonise over some relationship or some drama.”

“So that’s how this album came together. (‘Higher Than Heaven’) is about being passionately in love. But it’s a hyper form of love, almost like a drug-induced feeling. It feels almost artificial and there’s the potential for a crash,” she concluded.

Must Read: Selena Gomez Spotted Kissing Zayn Malik Who Holds Her Bag & The Entire Internet Is Having A Meltdown, A Netizen Comments “Miss The Days She Was Rumoured To Be Dating Chris Evans”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News