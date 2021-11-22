Dwayne Johnson is known to be a man with a big heart. Recently, the actor appeared in Red Notice, alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. The film has become famous and has garnered 150 million viewers on Netflix. The Rock posted a video of him, and the film’s director Rawson Marshall Thurber celebrating the movie, hitting a milestone.

Johnson also recently revealed that he is interested in playing the role of James Bond next as Daniel Craig bid goodbye to the iconic character in No Time to Die. The Fast & Furious actor also revealed that his grandfather was a Bond villain in Sean Connery’s You Only Live Twice.

Now, new reports have come out, which mention the kind-heartedness of Dwayne Johnson. The new feature by The Hollywood Reporter mentions Johnson’s longtime movie stuntman Tanoai Reed, who has worked with the actor ever since 1995’s Waterworld. Both worked together several times, including in the 2006 sports drama Gridiron Gang.

The report explained that due to a budget cut, Tanoai Reed believed that he wouldn’t be hired for any scenes but to his surprise, Dwayne Johnson paid his entire stunt rate himself while making the film. “[Johnson] told me, ‘You’re more than just a stunt double, you’re like family,'” said Reed.

This is not the first time Johnson has surprised his stuntman. The same report mentioned how the Jungle Cruise actor once again proved why he’s a man so loved by millions (and millions) around the world as he perfectly gifted Reed with a brand new custom Ford F-150.

Ever since appearing in The Scorpion King in 2002, Tanoai Reed has been Dwayne Johnson’s, right-hand man. Both of them have worked together in various blockbuster movies, such as Hercules, Skyscraper, San Andreas and the sixth and seventh editions of the Fast and Furious franchise.

