‘God’s Plan’ singer and rapper Drake has some different plans, it seems, as he shared a thirst trap photo recently, giving all the naughty thoughts to his massive fandom. For the unversed, the rapper had once revealed that he had made a diamond necklace with 42 diamond rings to honour all the women whom he considered proposing. Well, his recent thirst trap picture might turn the picture from the opposite angle. Why? Keep scrolling to read more!

Recently, the Too Good singer shared a picture on his Instagram handle serving a major thirst trap as he could be seen wearing nothing but a bath towel.

Drake took to his Instagram handle and shared the picture where he could be seen stripped down to nothing but a white towel, and while flaunting his stout figure and chiselled abs, he captioned it as “5 min cold plunge for the soul.” Now, Drake was shivering from cold or grooving. We don’t know!

Check it out:

Drake shares new photo on Instagram showing off his expensive bathing towel 😎 pic.twitter.com/YnEkzxrdZU — B A S E 1 0 1 (@Base101Official) April 19, 2023

Drake fresh out of a 5 minute cold plunge ‼️🥶 pic.twitter.com/9JHNGyZrWv — RapTV (@Rap) April 19, 2023

As soon as the picture went viral, his fans took Twitter by storm with their reactions. One wrote, “Better than midboy.”

Another one commented, “off topic but he looks kinda built.”

One of them penned, “He can plunge in here too.”

The fourth one’s comment can be read as, “My gorgeous goat.”

In other news, Drake has opened up about his dating life on a few occasions. Even though he didn’t reveal much about his personal affair, once, in an interview with Howard Stern, he talked about his possible future plans. He said, “I get in this habit of dating like four or five women to make one woman because I like these two things about each girl, and then I like what this girl does for a living.”

Well, what are your thoughts about Drake’s thirst trap picture? Let us know!

