‘Doctor Who’ star Yasmin Finney has shared that she hopes to become the first ever trans Bond girl after expressing her love for the spy franchise.

The 18-year-old actress, who is starring in the new series of ‘Doctor Who’, said that she would love the opportunity as it had “never been done before”, reports dailymail.co.uk.

She told the Daily Star Sunday: “I love James Bond films. Every film I’ve seen, I’ve always thought, ‘I’d love to be that cool, s*xy Bond girl’.”

Finney said she was inspired by Caroline Cossey, who appeared as an extra in the 1981 Bond film ‘For Your Eyes Only’.

Cossey posed in the pages of Playboy while promoting her appearance in the film, which also starred Roger Moore, before being ‘outed’ as trans in 1982.

Cossey spent decades educating the world about the transgender community.

When it comes to James Bond, recently Ana de Armas, who had a role in Daniel Craig’s No Time to Die, spoke about how there shouldn’t be female 007. The Gray Man actress also said that the Bond girls should have more substance.

It comes after Finney said playing a superhero in a blockbuster movie is one of her career ambitions and she’s already had some interest from Hollywood.

Speaking at the Attitude Pride Awards, she said: “I’d love to be a superhero. I don’t want to pick between Marvel and DC and limit my possibilities but definitely a superhero, like the first trans superhero ever.”

Finney also confirmed she has had offers from Hollywood, saying: “I can’t get into it but yeah there are things in the pipeline.” Finney will star in ‘Doctor Who’ opposite Ncuti Gatwa, who is taking on the role of the Doctor in the new series.

Not much is known about Finney’s role other than she will be called Rose – the same name as Billie Piper’s character when she served as companion to David Tennant. Finney is not the first trans actor to be on ‘Doctor Who’ with actress Rebecca Root playing a companion and Bethany Black appearing on the show.

The ‘Heartstopper’ actress said she is ‘so proud’ to have joined the sci-fi show which has already started filming.

She said: “I think I just felt really welcomed by the set and everyone was so lovely and it wasn’t hard to settle in because everyone made me feel part of the family.”

“There are so many moments that make me so proud and happy to be part of the family, I can’t wait for everyone to see and I don’t want to spoil anything. You’ll have to tune in. I feel so honoured and I’m just so happy that Russell (T Davies) has opened his arms and saw something in me and I’m so happy to be a part of that.”

Russell T Davies, who revived the show in 2005 with the first episode entitled ‘Rose’, is back as the showrunner. He said it was “an absolute joy” to have Yasmin on-board for the 60th anniversary of the show, reports dailymail.co.uk.

He added: “Life on ‘Doctor Who’ gets brighter and wilder, how can there be another Rose? You’ll find out in 2023, but it’s an absolute joy to welcome Yasmin to the ‘Doctor Who’ set.”

Finney said: “If anyone would have told eight-year-old Yasmin that one day she’d be part of this iconic show, I would have never in a million years believed them.”

“This show has a place in so many people’s hearts, so to be seen as a trans actress by the legend himself Russell, has not only made my year, it’s made my life. I cannot wait to begin this journey and for you all to see how Rose blossoms. Get Ready.”

