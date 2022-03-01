Marvel never fails to amaze its audience and as Phase 4 of the MCU has begun netizens are already sharing their theories for future films. Although the audience had the most amazing time watching Spider-Man: No Way Home, the same audiences are now losing their minds over Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, as the trailer has teased the cameos of some major actors, including Professor X, played by Patrick Stewart.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda, aka Scarlet Witch is confirmed to appear in the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer but there are very strong speculations that Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man will also make an appearance. It is also said that the movie will introduce a new Wolverine, along with Tom Cruise as a variant of Tony Stark aka Iron Man.

Since the first teaser of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness dropped online many suspected that Patrick Stewart’s Professor X will definitely appear after hearing his voice at the end of the clip. Now in an interview with Jakes Takes, the X Men actor has seemingly proved his appearance in the Sam Raimi directorial.

During the interview, Patrick Stewart said, “Well, I had my phone turned off as it happened, so I didn’t hear anything. It wasn’t until the next morning when I woke up and looked at my phone and found that I had been bombarded with responses and that my PR people had sent me reactions that they had detailed and passed onto me.”

He added, “I actually didn’t recognize my own voice, it sounded different. Whether I had a cold or something at the time, I don’t know. But I was astonished, and all they saw was the back of my shoulder, and I think my earlobe, nothing else. There would have been so many connections made. But, uh, it pleased me.”

Well, this statement by Patrick Stewart almost confirms that he’ll indeed appear in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. All eyes are now on May 6, 2022, when the film releases in theatres and we’ll finally have all the answers.

